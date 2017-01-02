Man stabbed during family argument, CPD investigating

The Columbia Police Department is now investigating a stabbing that took place Monday afternoon.

According to Deputy Chief Melron Kelly, a man was stabbed on the 3600 block of Phillips Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Authorities say the incident stemmed from a family argument and is an isolated incident.

"We're treating it as an assault right now," said Lt. C.B. Williams. "It's still in the early parts of the investigation. Right now, we do know we have one person stabbed and we are talking to some persons of interest."

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Officials say the victim is in critical condition.

"It's still in the early part of the investigation," said Lt. Williams, "but we do believe that we have everybody that's involved. Right now, we don't have anybody on the loose or anything like that. But we have everybody that was involved during the incident."

CPD is questioning two people who may have been involved in the incident.

