Deputies: Craigslist transaction leads to shooting

One man was shot several times in what Richland County Sheriff's deputies say was a failed Craigslist transaction.

Lt. Curtis Wilson said deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Southport Drive just before Noon on Monday, where they found a man shot multiple times. Investigators are reporting the person shot is the suspect in this case.

Wilson said a struggle ensued after one of the prospective buyers showed the seller some cash and it appears that the seller may have been shot with his own gun.

The man was taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where he is in critical condition.

Wilson said deputies are questioning the victim in the case, who was not shot.

Authorities said the suspect involved in the shooting tried to take cash from one of the two men who showed up at the location to purchase a motorcycle.

