First Alert: Risk for severe weather downgraded Tuesday, but flood advisory issued

Despite continuous rain overnight, the threat for severe weather has diminished in the Midlands Tuesday morning, but a flood advisory has been issued.

Just before 6 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Aiken, Lexington and Richland Counties, including Columbia. The flood advisory is in effect until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The strongest of a line of showers and embedded thunderstorms, none of which became severe, are now east and south of Columbia. The storm prediction center has dropped the severe risk for South Carolina.

Rain will be heavy at times with a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday morning through noon.

The Storm Prediction Center had the Midlands under a marginal risk of severe storms Tuesday morning, but that risk has passed.



A shot of cold air returns by the end of the week with a chance of showers by the weekend.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms (some could be severe through midday with the biggest threat being damaging winds) highs lower 70s. Rain chance 70%



