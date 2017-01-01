Lex. Co. investigators suspect murder-suicide in deadly quadruple shooting

The coroner said a two-year-old girl died after being hit by a van in Greenwood late Tuesday night.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Saluda and Lexington Counties.More >>
The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for Calhoun and Sumter counties to expire, but a large portion of the Midlands continues to be under a tornado watch.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
The Richland County Coroner has identified a woman shot on Koon Road Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The University of South Carolina has canceled afternoon classes ahead of what could be a potentially dangerous weather situation this afternoon.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
