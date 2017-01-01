Troopers investigate fatal collision in Lee County

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.More >>
A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.
Emotions were heavy at Tuesday night's meeting of the West Columbia city council as city leaders took a moment to remember and honor the life of Dale Harley.
In Five Points, Dr. Kelly Hynes is getting ready for what could be coming.
Fire crews are currently working on a mobile home fire in West Columbia.
Ahead of Wednesday's severe weather, here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays from across the Midlands.
Syrian opposition activists say several people killed in suspected chemical attack in town in northern Idlib province.
Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.
Parts of South Carolina are under a high risk for severe weather Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center.
