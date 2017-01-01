Troopers investigate fatal collision in Lee County

A driver in Lee County died Sunday morning in a fatal collision, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday a driver traveling on St. James Road ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned.

The Lee County Coroner says 24-year-old Courtney Gardner of Rembert was killed in the crash.

SCHP continues to investigate.

