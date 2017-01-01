Troopers investigate fatal collision in Lee County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Troopers investigate fatal collision in Lee County

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A driver in Lee County died Sunday morning in a fatal collision, according to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday a driver traveling on St. James Road ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree and overturned.

The Lee County Coroner says 24-year-old Courtney Gardner of Rembert was killed in the crash. 

SCHP continues to investigate. 

