Church asks for return of 'God's basketball goal'

A church in Lugoff is asking for the return of a basketball goal that was stolen over the holidays.

A sign outside the LiveSaver church reads, "Whoever stole God's basketball goal, please return it." The church is located near Highway 601 in Lugoff.

The pastor said the goal was used as a community basketball court for children and families in the community.

"I wanted the boys of the neighborhood to know I didn't just take it down so they wouldn't have a basketball goal to play on. That was not my doings at all,” Pastor Andy Smith explained. “I also want the people of the community to know if there's something they would like to do to help provide another one that would be fine."

Smith said so far, a few people have called him offering their basketball goals so the community can play ball again.

