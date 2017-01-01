Palmetto Health welcomes first baby of 2017

Quintarious Shannon was the first baby born at Palmetto Health in 2017. (Source: WISTV)

Forty-five minutes into the new year, Palmetto Health welcomed its first newborn of the year.

Quintarious Shannon was born weighing in at 7-pounds and 13-ounces. He came into the world five days early.

His mother, Danielle Beaver, says this is her second child. She never expected to have one of the first babies of the year but says everything was perfect, even though she had to watch fireworks from her hospital bed.

"We were supposed to be at a family function. We were eating crab legs and that's all we thought. It took a left and we got a new baby in the process,” Beaver says.

Beaver, along with father Dreumetrius Shannon, Sr., expects to take home their newborn later this week.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.