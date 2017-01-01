Orangeburg County restaurants welcome Sunday alcohol sales

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Some Orangeburg County restaurants are welcoming alcohol sales on Sunday, now allowed because voters recently approved a referendum.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports restaurants, bars, hotels, gas stations and grocery stores countywide now have the ability to sell beer and wine on Sundays. Restaurants, bars and hotels can also seek additional permits to sell liquor by the drink.

Applebee's associate manager Jessica Ryant says the restaurant did almost $1,000 more in business on its first weekend of Sunday sales. She says the extra revenue came solely from bar sales.

About 63 percent of voters approved the Sunday alcohol sales referendum in November.

