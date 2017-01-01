Peach Bowl was a typical day for 'Bama's high-scoring D

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Ryan Anderson no longer holds the unhappy distinction as probably the best Alabama defender without a touchdown.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide linebacker took care of that with a 26-yard interception return late in the first half of Saturday's 24-7 Peach Bowl defensive throttling of No. 4 Washington. With a spin move and a short sprint, he joined that not so exclusive club.

It was a typical day for Alabama's high-scoring defense.

Anderson is the ninth Alabama defensive player to score a touchdown this season. Anderson joked that his teammates will have to find something else to give him a hard time about now.

Alabama is seeking its fifth national title in eight years when it faces off against Clemson on January 9 in Tampa, Florida.

