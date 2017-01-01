Peach Bowl was a typical day for 'Bama's high-scoring D

Fireflies fans have a chance to see Tim Tebow and get his autograph before the season starts.More >>
Tebowmania may not be a recognized medical condition by the American Medical Association, but if the fans at Media Day and practice for the Columbia Fireflies are any indication, then Columbia may be in for an outbreak.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has retired from playing football and joined the NFL on CBS team, the network announced.
The NCAA says it will consider North Carolina as a host for championship events again after the state rolled back a law that limited protections for LGBT people.
Two people familiar with the situation say South Carolina's Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray have decided to enter the WNBA draft.
