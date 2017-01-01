Coates, Wilson power South Carolina to 93-45 win over Bama

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A'ja Wilson scored 23 points while Alaina Coates had her 50th career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds as No. 6 South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with a 93-45 victory over Alabama on Sunday.

Coates and Wilson were dominant down low, pushing the Gamecocks (11-1, 1-0 SEC) to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and rolling to their 13th straight win over the Crimson Tide (12-2, 0-1) and sixth consecutive series victory by 20 or more points.

For Coates, it was her eighth game this season with double figure points and rebounds. The senior is second all-time at South Carolina, behind Sheila Foster's 72 from 1979-82.

Alabama entered the game with four players averaging double figures. But Meoshonti Knight, Hannah Cook, Shaquera Wade and Jordan Lewis shot a combined 9-of-37 for 28 total points. Lewis' 10 topped the Crimson Tide, who were held to their smallest point total of the season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.