Mother, child die in crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, WC (TandD) -- A mother and her 4-month-old child died following a crash on Saturday in Calhoun County, according to a report from the Times and Democrat.

The accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. on Stabler Farm Road as a 2003 Land Rover was traveling south. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

All three people in the vehicle were taken to hospitals.

CPR was started on 4-month-old Cyrus Hudson at the scene, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donny Porth. The St. Matthews child was taken to the Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His mother, 22-year-old Enersha Brown, was initially taken by ambulance to RMC. She was then transported by helicopter to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where she passed away early Sunday morning.

Both died of blunt force trauma.

