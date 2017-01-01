Kershaw coroner identifies victim in fatal collision

The Kershaw County Coroner released the identity of the victim in a Sunday morning fatal collision.

The coroner said 30-year-old Matthew Boland died of blunt force trauma.

Boland was traveling on Interstate 20 when he ran off the roadway near the 93-mile marker and hit a tree, according to Highway Patrol troopers.

The coroner said Boland died at the scene of the crash. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the victim is the son of Col. Eric Boland, who is headmaster of Camden Military Academy.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

