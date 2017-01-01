Sumter driver killed after striking utility pole

A Sumter man was killed Sunday morning after striking a utility pole in Clarendon County.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the collision happened at 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The driver was traveling north on US Hwy 15 between Paxville and Silver when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a ditch before hitting a utility pole.

Clarendon County Coroner Bucky Mock says William Edward Hilton, 56, of Sumter died at the scene. An autopsy is pending to determine what caused his death.

Troopers say Mock was wearing a seat belt.

SCHP continues to investigate.

