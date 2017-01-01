Multiple people detained after women assaulted with baseball bats

A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after she and another woman were assaulted by baseball bats and other weapons, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a home in the 7000 block of Patricia Drive at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in reference to an altercation taking place. Deputies say the home had visible damage including broken windows.

Two women at the residence were assaulted by baseball bats, a tire iron and knives. Deputies say one of the women was cut and had to be transported to the hospital. She suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies detained three people in connection to the incident.

Richland County deputies say their investigation is still ongoing.

