Clemson dominates Ohio State for return trip to national title game

At the start of the week, Dabo Swinney said that he’d read Urban Meyer’s book to hopefully find something to give the Tigers an edge over Ohio State.

He must have found a few things during his reading. The Tigers’ defense dominated Ohio State holding the Buckeyes scoreless while punching their ticket to Tampa for the National Championship game with a 31-0 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl win.

“What a night! What a journey!” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. “I just can’t tell you how proud I am of our team, our staff...I mean, just incredible resolve, relentless pursuit to get back here and to try to find a way to win. Just awesome, man. I’m just happy to get a win in Arizona.”

Clemson was able to get on the board first in the second semifinal game of the night. The Tigers put together a 7-play, 42-yard drive that would end with a 45-yard field goal from Blythewood native Greg Huegel.

Dabo Swinney’s squad would extend their lead later in the period. A lengthy 10-play drive would end with Deshaun Watson trotting into the end zone from 1 yard out pushing Clemson ahead 10-0 with 2:16 left in the first quarter.

Clemson added another score in the second quarter. This time, Watson connected with running back C.J. Fuller for the 30-yard touchdown pass with 2:21 left in the half making it 17-0.

"He's a winner," said Swinney of his quarterback. "He's 31-3 and he's hard to beat because he handles everything with such great poise."

Meanwhile, Ohio State struggled on offense in the first half. Quarterback J.T. Barrett was 12-of-19 passing for 80 yards in the opening half. In total, the Buckeyes totaled 88 yards against the Tigers’ defense and was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2011.

"We didn't have any illusions that they wouldn't score a point," said Swinney. "We just wanted to have one more than them. Great preparation. Coach (Venables) and our staff, nobody works harder at preparing. But then our guys and how they bought into it. Listen, Ben Boulware and Kendall (Joseph) and those guys up front, the leadership of Carlos (Watkins), Christian Wilkins, Jadar (Johnson), Cordrea (Tankersley), I mean these guys are great leaders and they're fully committed to being the best they can be and they were highly motivated and excited to go play the game."

Clemson poured it on in the second half. Deshaun Watson has added his second rushing touchdown of the night with 2:06 left in the third.

Watson was 23-of-36 passing for 259 yards with a touchdown. Watson also added two rushing touchdowns to help Clemson’s cause.

Wayne Gallman also got in on the scoring in the fourth quarter. He also provided the ACC champs with a 7-yard touchdown run pushing the lead to 31-0.

As for the Buckeyes, things didn’t get any better. Ohio State labored to come away with 215 yards. The OSU running game provided little to the offensive production with just 88 yards. In total, Ohio State turned the ball over three times hindering their chances to get on the scoreboard.

“I expected a much better performance,” said Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. “Some guys played their tails off. Some other guys, we didn’t execute very well. But no, I didn’t expect that.”

The win for the Tigers sets up a rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title. This year’s big game will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. at 8:30 p.m. on January 9.

