2-year-old boy found dead in creek following 3-hour search

A 2-year-old Kershaw County boy was found dead in a nearby creek after the coroner's office said he managed to get out of his grandmother's house.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the toddler, Neko Jacob Clark was staying with his grandmother when he left the house while his grandmother was occupied by another grandchild in another part of the home.

West says Clark walked into a nearby creek near Frenwood Lane in Lugoff and drowned.

The grandmother noticed a short time later that Clark was missing and a teenager inside the home dialed 911 around 4:30 p.m.

Clark's body was found by the rescue squad at 7:15 p.m.

Clark, West says, would have been 3 years old in a little over a month.

The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and the Kershaw County Coroner's Office are still investigating.

