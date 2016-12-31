2-year-old boy found dead in creek following 3-hour search

April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
Storm damage experts from the National Weather Service said Tuesday that some of the damage seen across the Upstate during Monday's storms, which sent dozens of trees crashing down and caused hundreds of power outages, appeared to be the result of "tornadic activity."More >>
Storm damage experts from the National Weather Service said Tuesday that some of the damage seen across the Upstate during Monday's storms, which sent dozens of trees crashing down and caused hundreds of power outages, appeared to be the result of "tornadic activity."More >>
Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.More >>
Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.More >>
Parts of South Carolina are under a high risk for severe weather Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center.More >>
Parts of South Carolina are under a high risk for severe weather Wednesday according to the Storm Prediction Center.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has threatened to veto any bill increasing gas taxes to help pay for roads and infrastructure needs for the state in a letter to the Speaker of the House.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has threatened to veto any bill increasing gas taxes to help pay for roads and infrastructure needs for the state in a letter to the Speaker of the House.More >>
City officials are gearing up for what could be one heck of a party on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the newly-minted national champion South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team.More >>
City officials are gearing up for what could be one heck of a party on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the newly-minted national champion South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team.More >>
The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday's deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.More >>
The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday's deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.More >>
The Wateree Dive Center and members of the SCUBA community got together to care for the environment, picking up more than 100 pounds of trash from the bottom of the lake.More >>
The Wateree Dive Center and members of the SCUBA community got together to care for the environment, picking up more than 100 pounds of trash from the bottom of the lake.More >>
The Anderson County Coroner confirms a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County on Monday night.More >>
The Anderson County Coroner confirms a suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County on Monday night.More >>
A school bus driver was injured in a crash in Irmo Tuesday morning.More >>
A school bus driver was injured in a crash in Irmo Tuesday morning.More >>