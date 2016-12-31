LIVE BLOG: Clemson defeats Ohio State 31-0

The Clemson Tigers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers (12-1) are looking to make their second straight appearance in the National Championship game. In order to do so, they'll have to defeat the third-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) in Glendale at University of Phoenix Stadium.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

CLEM: 45-yard field goal by Greg Huegel, 9:16, 3-0 CLEM

CLEM: 1-yard run by Deshaun Watson, (PAT good, 2:16), 10-0 CLEM

SECOND QUARTER

CLEM: 30-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to C.J. Fuller (PAT good, 2:21), 17-0 CLEM

THIRD QUARTER

CLEM: 7-yard run by Deshaun Watson (PAT good, 2:06), 24-0 CLEM

FOURTH QUARTER

CLEM: 7-yard run by Wayne Gallman (PAT good, 8:51), 31-0 CLEM

