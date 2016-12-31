No arrests after man assaulted in open field

A man was assaulted early Saturday morning and deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are searching for who is responsible.

Deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. They found a male victim inside the home who deputies he was assaulted in an open field nearby.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

RCSD continues to investigate the assault. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

