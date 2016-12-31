Columbia set to celebrate another Famously Hot New Year

We are just hours away from the New Year and you can ring it in right here in downtown Columbia with the Famously Hot New Year.

Headlining this year's party is New Orleans’ band Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

At midnight Mayor Steve Benjamin will count the crowd down to 2017 followed by a huge fireworks display over the South Carolina Statehouse.

Over 30,000 people are expected to attend the celebration and Columbia police say security will be tight.

Also, some roads will be closed in downtown Columbia throughout the weekend. Gervais Street will be closed through Sunday morning until about 1:30 a.m. Columbia police say access to the parking garages on Washington and Hampton streets will be open as well as the Marriott.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m. and music is scheduled to begin between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The event is free.

