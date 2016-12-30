Midlands radio host hopes to reach larger audience in the new year

2017 will be a big year for a long time Midlands radio personality.

Show host and station manager Keven Cohen is boosting the signal for his local news-talk programming. He hopes to reach a larger audience with a format that's become increasingly rare in many parts of the country.

“I'm not a 9 to 5 briefcase guy. I'm someone who has that creative need to connect with people,” Cohen said.

It used to be that you could find local news, music and talk on radio stations all over the nation, even in the smallest towns. Deregulation, syndication, satellites and technological advances have taken a heavy toll on locally-originated radio programming.

Keven Cohen is trying to keep it alive in the Midlands community.

“It's more viable than it's ever been as far as I'm concerned because you still have that niche. You still have those people in this community that want to connect with other people in the community and we've lost so much of that because of the smartphones, we've lost so much of that because of the technology that's out there,” Cohen explained.

Cohen does a lot of talking on The Point. He joined the AM and FM stations three years ago after a rough, unexpected departure from Columbia's WVOC. He'd been there for almost two decades, carving out airspace as a host for news and political call-in programming.

Cohen thought local, issues-oriented radio talk was needed in the Midlands. So instead of moving away for another job, he leased the station where he now works and set about to revive the format.

“There aren't many lifers, as we would call it in this industry. But when you find something, there's no reason to keep finding that bigger market or try to be the big fish in a bigger ocean,” Cohen explained.

In a couple of days, Cohen's efforts will get a huge boost when the FM frequency moves from 95.9 on the dial to a much stronger signal at 100.7.

“I'm fine starting small and I'm fine paying my dues, but I'm an ambitious guy and I want to reach as many people. I want to prove that local talk radio is still viable in Columbia, South Carolina. I believe that we have enough things that happen in this community, and in our state, and we've seen that over the last couple of years in particular. That we have got to have a local voice. We've got to give the people a local voice,” Cohen said.

Being a true believer in local radio comes at a price. Cohen currently does the morning drive show, then spends a few hours selling airtime, before returning to host the afternoon drive slot. He's also the General Manager.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.