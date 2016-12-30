Victim uncooperative after shooting in Richland County

Richland County deputies responded to a shooting that happened Friday night.

Deputies say one person was struck in the leg. That victim, according to deputies, is being very uncooperative.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Woodcrest Drive in Richland County following the shooting. However, the exact location of the shooting is unknown.

Deputies say the victim was able to make his way to a residence on Woodcrest Drive after being shot but will not tell deputies where the shooting actually happened.

