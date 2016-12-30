Main Street reopened after firefighters battle building fire

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department have reopened Main Street in downtown Columbia after battling a structure fire.

Officials say the 2-alarm fire happened on Main and Taylor streets where the old Army-Navy store was located next to the Mast General Store. No injuries were reported from the blaze.

Fire officials temporarily blocked Main Street from Taylor Street to Blanding Street due to the fire.

WIS confirmed earlier this week that developers are planning to create a boutique bowling alley where the Army-Navy store was located.

