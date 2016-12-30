Two wanted for scamming 79-year-old out of money

Anyone with any information on these two suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released pictures of two suspects wanted for scamming a 79-year old victim for money.

Deputies say on October 27, the two individuals convinced a 79-year-old to withdraw money from their account. The suspects promised the victim they would receive a large amount of money in return.

The amount of money taken, according to deputies, totaled $1,300.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with any information on the two suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

