Deputies searching for man in connection to Hopkins shooting

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the community in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.

Jonathan Rutherford, 24, is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday, December 10.

Deputies say Rutherford was driving on Trotter Road in Hopkins when he pulled in front of an unidentified person’s vehicle, forcing them to stop. Rutherford then shot the person in the upper body and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say Rutherford and the victim had gotten into an altercation before the shooting incident took place.

Anyone who may know any information on where Rutherford is located is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

