Deputies make arrest in early December shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on December 8 in Richland County.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said 24-year-old Brian White is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On December 8 at 7 a.m., deputies responded to the 7000 block of Patricia Drive for a shots fired call. When deputies got on the scene they found 48-year-old James Turner unresponsive in a van outside a home.

Deputies said Turner was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Autopsy results from the coroner indicated he died as a result of complications from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

According to deputies, White was involved in an ongoing family dispute with the victim.

White is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. Arrest records indicate he was arrested on December 9.

