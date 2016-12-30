911 call, dashcam reveal new information in case against legislator

(Aiken County Detention Center via AP). This Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo provided by the Aiken County Detention Center, S.C., shows South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley, who authorities said attacked his wife in their home. (Source: Aiken Co. Detention Ctr.)

A frantic 911 call reveals new details in the investigation against a state lawmaker. Aiken County deputies say State Representative Chris Corley beat his wife and threatened to kill her.

Investigators released the recordings of the calls Friday.

In the first call, you can hear what sounds like a woman’s voice, and children crying for help. Deputies say it’s Corley’s wife and children. In dash cam video, deputies are seen driving to the house, questioning dispatch on the gun they were told Corley had.

Once they got to the house deputies say Corley’s wife found him cheating and then Corley hit her in the face and pulled a gun.

The couple's young children were there, and the wife took the family to her mother's house across the street after Corley threatened to kill her, then said he would kill himself, the incident report said.

Corley's wife said he stopped hitting her only after noticing she was bleeding and hearing the children screaming, deputies said.

Corley told officers his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating, and the police report noted a scratch on his forehead.

Corley is charged with first-degree criminal domestic violence, which carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and pointing a firearm at a person, which has a maximum sentence of five years. Neither charge has a minimum punishment.

911 call transcript:

Woman: "Please stop it!"

Dispatcher: "Aiken City 911. What is your emergency?"

Woman: "Please help! -inaudible-"

Woman: "Please, Chris! Chris!"

Dispatcher: "I have a caller. Sounded like children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop."

In a second 9-1-1 call from Corley’s mother-in-law, she tells the dispatcher he threatened to kill himself, too. He was arrested, but bonded out this week—a $20,000 bond. He’s due back in court in February.

Corley is a Republican House member who represents part of Aiken County. At least one Democratic leader called for his immediate suspension from serving. But the House Speaker is monitoring the situation. We’re told he will likely be suspended if he’s indicted.

