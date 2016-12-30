Fiesta Bowl coaches discuss game, relationship, undergarments in news conference

GLENDALE, AZ (WIS) -- Both Clemson and Ohio State head coaches spoke to the media Friday in the last news conference before the Fiesta Bowl.

Over the 25-minute question and answer session with the media, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer talked about the game, the players they almost recruited to their schools, their personal relationship -- and underwear.

One thing that stands out is both coaches are winners. Meyer ranks third on the all-time win percentage coaching list. He’s also won three national championships.

Swinney is still chasing a title to bring back to Tiger Town. But he's on the verge of delivering as he leads Clemson back into the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

To return to the National Championship he must beat Meyer’s Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night. Win or lose, Meyer recognized Swinney has created a program worthy of national recognition.

Mobile Users: tap here to watch the raw video of the news conference.

The more you win, the more external pressures a coach must deal with. Meyer experienced that at Florida. Once he arrived at Ohio State he created a new mindset on how to handle success.

Swinney won a National Championship as a player at Alabama. The moment of victory in the biggest game feels outstanding, however, the road to get there is what he said makes it special.

“It’s the grind. It’s the work you put into it. It’s the overcoming of adversity" he said. "It’s that moment in the locker room when you’re with a group of people that had got it done and laid it on the line. There’s just nothing like it. You just can’t describe. If you could bottle that up and take that into the real world. Man you would dominate. It’s a special bond and love. It’s awesome to be a part of. I can definitely see that and visualize that. Hopefully we’ll have the opportunity to hold the trophy up one of these days.”

The tigers came so close a year ago in Glendale Arizona to doing just that. They fell short in a loss to Alabama in the National Championship. A win in the desert this time around, and Clemson will get a second chance at winning it all this season.

Both coaches admitted they are focused on their game Saturday night,and won't have time to watch the Alabama-Washington semifinal before the Fiesta Bowl.

“Yeah, I wasn’t sure there was a playoff game before ours, is there?” Meyer joked.

“There’s no time. Our time is incredibly structured on game day all the way until we literally get on the bus," Swinney said. "We’ll have a little walk through about 20 minutes until we get on the bus. If you see any of it, it’s just briefly when you’re back in your room for a minute or two getting ready to go, but no we certainly don’t play it (the game) on the bus. We’ll be locked in on what we’re trying to do and that’s it."

And the respect between the two was visible, even when discussing underwear:

"It's not because of the lucky tee-shirt or -- good fortune," Meyer said of the formula for winning. "It's because of practice."

"You mean the gameday underwear? That's not the key ingredient?" Swinney replied.

"I'm not saying I don't wear them, but that has nothing . . ." responded Meyer.

"I thought it was the lucky underwear . . .I read that in your book, by the way, awesome," Swinney said. "Now I'm getting it 4 to 6, A to B, 9 units. I mean the guy's won a million games for a reason."

Swinney emphasized winning is not his number one goal. He wants the focus to be serving his players hearts and to continue to be about the right things.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.