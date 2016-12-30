Deputies release photos of person wanted in credit card cloning - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies release photos of person wanted in credit card cloning

Source: RCSD Source: RCSD
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's deputies have released surveillance photos of a person wanted for using a cloned a credit card. 

Investigators say the person stole the victim's credit card information and was able to clone the credit credit card. The suspect was able to use the cloned credit card to buy $117 in cigarette cartons at the Circle K gas station at 3004 Broad River Road on December 14. 

Investigators aren't sure yet when or where the victim's credit card information was accessed. 

If you recognize the person in these photos, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved. 

