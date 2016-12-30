Downtown street closures for Columbia's Famously Hot New Year

Streets will be closed in downtown Columbia as crews get the stage and other pieces in place for the city's Famously Hot New Year celebration.

Based on information provided by the City of Columbia, Gervais St. will be closed in both directions until 8 a.m. January 1st between Assembly and Sumter Streets. Traffic in the south bound lanes on Main St. will only have the option to make right hand turns onto Gervais St.

On Saturday, December 31 at 8 a.m., the 1200 Block of Main and Lady streets will be closed. 900 Main St. will be closed from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Click here to see the map of streets involved in the closures.

Access to the parking garages on Washington and Hampton streets and the Marriott will be open.

Main St. will be closed for the WOW! New Year’s Eve Party at Main Street ICE on December 31 from Hampton to Lady streets beginning at 3 p.m. Each side street along this area will be closed.

Lady St. will remain open for traffic throughout each event.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will play the free concert Saturday night. Other bands like Sister Hazel and the Capital City Playboys will also perform at the event.

If you plan on attending:

$3 COMET buses & park-and-ride lots will be available. Other options include $10 Alert Cab vouchers and free parking in City of Columbia garages downtown. Guests are recommended to leave bags at home or use a clear bag to go through the security gates more quickly.

Learn more at Famously Hot New Year. See the FAQs for the answers to questions about the event.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Music is scheduled to begin between 7 and 8 p.m.

