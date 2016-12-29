Plans set for a famously hot and safer New Year's Eve

The City of Columbia is counting down to another Famously Hot New Year celebration that is sure to be another blowout of big name entertainment and a blockbuster fireworks display. (Source: WISTV)

One major change is on tap for the 6th annual event. Organizers have moved the stage about a block up Gervais to Sumter Street, right in front of the state Supreme Court. They say that should lessen the congestion and potential danger that developed last year at Main and Gervais during the highly anticipated concert by headliner Lauryn Hill.

“We'll have folks all the way down Gervais Street, and turn the corner on Main Street, and a wonderful kind of celebration,” Famously Hot NYE’s Sam Johnson explained. “What we're thinking is that by having Main Street still accessible, we'll have vendors on Main Street. We'll also help some of the Main Street merchants that are here. Really kind of create a better feel for them as well so folks aren't so packed.”

The stage will also be turned so that it faces the Vista from Gervais and Sumter. Planners say the acoustics should be better because the music will be less likely to echo off the tall buildings on Main.

This year's headliner is Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. The gates open Saturday at 6:30 p.m. with the music scheduled to begin between 7 and 8 p.m.

