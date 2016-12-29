Councilman, others still wonder how West Columbia development will affect traffic

In West Columbia, the view from Alison Moons' front yard on Oliver Street is changing. In fact, soon, the big grassy lot in front of her yard could look drastically different.

"We know that something's going to happen here, and we're ready for that. We would love for it to be more than a blank lot,” she said.

However, she and others are worried about what's coming. A developer wants to build a mixed-use complex, complete with homes, restaurants, and parks – just a short walk from the city's Riverwalk and Moons' neighborhood.

City Council authorized the sale of the land near the Gervais Street bridge to Estates & Companies back in April 2015. A couple council members told WIS on Thursday that the developer finally closed on the purchase of the property on Wednesday.

Those city leaders, along with neighbors like Moons, still have concerns – mainly about traffic that the development will create.

"Our streets aren't even made for two cars. You know, this neighborhood's so old, so street widenings are going to happen to have, you know, over 300 more residents in that small amount of space,” Moons said.

"You've got a couple roads down there that are very narrow and very tight that are probably going to have to go one-way or are going to have to have some different things done to them. They're not made to handle high-volume traffic,” added Councilman Jimmy Brooks.

Brooks said it's the reason he's somewhat frustrated the city finalized its sale of the land to the developer on Wednesday. He had hoped to hear input from the South Carolina Department of Transportation in an upcoming meeting before the developer closed on the property.

"It's out of the city's hands now,” he said. “Now that they've closed, all we can do is try to get this project built the way that they presented it to us."

Brooks said it'll be important for the city to keep working with the developer to make sure this land is developed right.

"This is the most important piece of property West Columbia's probably seen in 25-30 years. If it's not done right, I think a lot of our growth stops there,” Brooks said.

On Facebook, the councilman along with some of his constituents and others blasted the recent issues surrounding the project, including a vote just days ago by the majority of council to give the developer an additional $500,000 in funding.

Mayor Bobby Horton responded to the angry comments and denounced what he called "misinformation."

WIS reached out to the mayor for details, but instead heard from a deputy city administrator who said, in-part, "During this time, the City has welcomed input from other agencies and incorporated their comments into the project. The Developer will continue to work with all appropriate agencies. We are confident and excited about the success of this development."

