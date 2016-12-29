Officer keeps promise, gifts boy new skateboard - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officer keeps promise, gifts boy new skateboard

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
Sumter Police officer Glenn Baun said he's used to meeting dozens of people on the job every day but just a few months ago while on duty he met someone special.
Earlier this year, a Sumter officer who was on duty said he met a young boy who inspired him to give back in a unique way.

It began as an exchange of promises that now has turned into a special bond the two share. A bond that is inspiring everyone.

Sumter Police officer Glenn Baun said he's used to meeting dozens of people on the job every day but just a few months ago while on duty he met someone special.

"He's out there by himself just skateboarding, minding his own business and it just stuck out to me,” Baun said. " [I] stopped and watched him for a bit and he stopped. I rolled down the window and said, ‘Hey man you're pretty good.’"

Ashante Hechavarria, who was 17 at the time, said he was at home just doing what he loves.

"So I'm skating on this broken board, the tail is smashed, and then Officer Baun passed by,” Hechavarria said. "I was doing tricks off of the sidewalk and I did another trick, he was like I really like that, I used to skate myself back in the day."

That's when Officer Baun offered to buy Hechavarria a new skateboard - under one condition.

"I told him I said, ‘I'll make a deal with you.’ He said, ‘what's that?’ I said, ‘if you bring your grades up - I'm not asking you if you have an F to get an A but just passing, and I'll get you a skateboard,” Baun said.

It was a promise they both kept, and a friendship was born.

"Just the smile on his face was awesome, it was probably the highlight of my year,” Baun said.

Ashante told WIS on Thursday that he hopes to go to USC and get a business degree to one day open up his own skate shop in Columbia.

