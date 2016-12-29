Lexington deputies search for men connected to multiple armed ro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington deputies search for men connected to multiple armed robberies

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Lexington County deputies and Springdale police officers are searching for two men in connection with a robbery and another attempted armed robbery. (Source: WISTV) Lexington County deputies and Springdale police officers are searching for two men in connection with a robbery and another attempted armed robbery. (Source: WISTV)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies and Springdale police officers are searching for two men in connection with a robbery and another attempted armed robbery. 

One of the suspects is described by deputies as an older black man, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches with graying facial hair. The second suspect is described as also being a black man standing between 5-feet, -inches and 5-feet, 10-inches.

Deputies say the men entered into a C Mart on Two Notch Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday night wearing sweatshirts, masks, and gloves. The clerk working in the store that night told deputies the men struck her, pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the register.

“The clerk was able to hit the panic button and the men fled the store without taking anything,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Tire tracks behind the store showed the men left in a vehicle before our deputies arrived.”

Deputies say after the attempted armed robbery at the C Mart, the Super 8 Motel in the town of Springdale was robbed by two men matching the same description.

Mobile Users: See photos from both scenes

Officers with the Springdale Police Department say just after 9:20 p.m. the two men entered the Super 8 lobby and demanded cash from the register and then fled on foot towards Airport Boulevard.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and the Springdale Police Department are working together to find the two men. 

Anyone who may have any information about these crimes or the suspects is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

