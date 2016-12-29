Lexington deputies search for men connected to multiple armed robberies

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.More >>
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.More >>
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!More >>
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!More >>
In the closing seconds of what was a tremendous victory over Mississippi State in the national championship, South Carolina students took to their favorite victory spot on campus: the Thomas Cooper Library fountain. Hundreds of students took to the fountain to celebrate the Gamecocks' 67-55 victory over the Bulldogs. It's the first national championship for head coach Dawn Staley. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
In the closing seconds of what was a tremendous victory over Mississippi State in the national championship, South Carolina students took to their favorite victory spot on campus: the Thomas Cooper Library fountain. Hundreds of students took to the fountain to celebrate the Gamecocks' 67-55 victory over the Bulldogs. It's the first national championship for head coach Dawn Staley. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
After South Carolina capped off a big victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the national championship, the University of South Carolina flag was hoisted above the State House dome. It's become a tradition in the past few years for whichever South Carolina team wins a title that their flag flies above the dome. The tradition began in 1981 after Clemson captured the football national championship. The South Carolina baseball team continued that tradition in 2010 and ...More >>
After South Carolina capped off a big victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the national championship, the University of South Carolina flag was hoisted above the State House dome. It's become a tradition in the past few years for whichever South Carolina team wins a title that their flag flies above the dome. The tradition began in 1981 after Clemson captured the football national championship. The South Carolina baseball team continued that tradition in 2010 and ...More >>
The net is cut, the trophy is in hand, and the South Carolina women's basketball team is heading home. The University of South Carolina says they'll be holding a party at Colonial Life Arena to celebrate the newly-minted national champions on Monday at 4 p.m. Doors to the arena will open at 3 p.m. for those wanting to be there earlier. The Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs to capture their first national championship under head coach Dawn Staley. ...More >>
The net is cut, the trophy is in hand, and the South Carolina women's basketball team is heading home. The University of South Carolina says they'll be holding a party at Colonial Life Arena to celebrate the newly-minted national champions on Monday at 4 p.m. Doors to the arena will open at 3 p.m. for those wanting to be there earlier. The Gamecocks defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs to capture their first national championship under head coach Dawn Staley. ...More >>
A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.More >>
A'ja Wilson scored 23 points to help coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina win their first national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.More >>
President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.More >>
President Donald Trump says that the United States is prepared to act alone if China does not take a tougher stand against North Korea's nuclear program.More >>
Now that South Carolina has secured its first national championship in women's basketball, the first question we're all asking is pretty simple: When's the parade? While Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was enjoying the game from Phoenix, where the men's team bowed out of the Final Four against Gonzaga, he did say city leaders are getting ready to celebrate Dawn Staley and her team. "Columbia's excited," Benjamin said. "We're ready for the parade. We're going to ce...More >>
Now that South Carolina has secured its first national championship in women's basketball, the first question we're all asking is pretty simple: When's the parade? While Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was enjoying the game from Phoenix, where the men's team bowed out of the Final Four against Gonzaga, he did say city leaders are getting ready to celebrate Dawn Staley and her team. "Columbia's excited," Benjamin said. "We're ready for the parade. We're going to ce...More >>
Heavy rains caused the rivers to overflow and send a wall of water through the city, sweeping away homes, cars and trees while residents slept in their beds.More >>
Heavy rains caused the rivers to overflow and send a wall of water through the city, sweeping away homes, cars and trees while residents slept in their beds.More >>
Just days before the season opens, hundreds of fans turned out to welcome Tim Tebow to the Fireflies team at the Spirit Communications Park on Sunday.More >>
Just days before the season opens, hundreds of fans turned out to welcome Tim Tebow to the Fireflies team at the Spirit Communications Park on Sunday.More >>
Highway 378 has been reopened in West Columbia after a tractor-trailer fire caused authorities to close it down Sunday afternoon.More >>
Highway 378 has been reopened in West Columbia after a tractor-trailer fire caused authorities to close it down Sunday afternoon.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Broad River Bridge early Sunday morning for a water rescue attempt.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Broad River Bridge early Sunday morning for a water rescue attempt.More >>