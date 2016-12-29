Gamecocks rally falls short, USF takes 46-39 win in overtime

South Carolina set a number of records on Thursday against South Florida, but it was quarterback Quinton Flowers who had the last laugh in the Birmingham Bowl.

Flowers was responsible for five touchdowns for the Bulls including the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime to lift USF to a 46-39 win.

"Extremely proud of our players' effort to fight to get back into the ball game," said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. "Just too many self-inflicted issues. If you score 39 points, you should win."

USF (11-2) got on the board first. After coming up with an interception on the Gamecocks’ first drive, the Bulls made their way down the short field. The 7-play series ended with Quinton Flowers touchdown run from four yards out. Immediately following the score, USF added a 2-point conversion making it an 8-0 game with 10:25 left in the quarter.

Six minutes later, USF struck again. This time, the Bulls marched 80 yards using 11 plays. Again, Flowers capped off the series with a 4-yard touchdown run pushing their lead to 15-0.

South Carolina’s offense struggled in the first quarter, but they were able to come up with a response in the second quarter. The Gamecocks (6-7) put together a quick drive that ended with Hayden Hurst hauling on a Jake Bentley pass with one hand and galloping for 25 yards for the score making it 15-7 with 14:02 left in the half.

However, USF got those points right back on their next drive. The Bulls used 10 plays to move 77 yards only to have Flowers score his third touchdown of the day on a 1-yard run. That score extended the USF lead to 22-7 with 10:40 left in the second quarter.

Carolina answered late in the second quarter. With 1:12 left in the half, Bentley threw his second touchdown pass of the day to Deebo Samuel. The 3-yard strike completed a lengthy 10-play, 73-yard drive that cut the South Florida lead 22-14.

"He's a great competitor," said Muschamp. "Wish we had more like him, but he's got really good hands. He catches the ball off his body, but he's a running back after the catch. He's an explosive guy and his lower body is very strong. He runs through contact. He's a really good football player."

Samuel had a school-record 14 catches for Carolina and 190 receiving yards, which is one yard shy of Sidney Rice's record set in 2005.

The touchdown seemed to give USC new life, but that momentum was quelled in South Florida’s final drive of the half. The Bulls quickly drove down the field, but it was Flowers’ 37-yard pass to a wide open D’Ernest Johnson that pushed USF ahead 29-14 with just seven seconds left at halftime.

Flowers was 18-of-22 passing for 200 yards and a touchdown in the first 30 minutes of play. He also rushed for three scores and 67 yards on 13 carries in the first half.

The third quarter wasn’t pretty for the Gamecocks. Despite getting a touchdown run from Samuel and holding the Bulls to just 83 yards of total offense in the period, USC found themselves down 39-21 with 7:06 left in the third.

However, South Carolina wouldn’t go away quietly. Will Muschamp’s team scored 18 unanswered in the last 15:22, including A.J.Turner late touchdown run and the critical 2-point conversion pass from Bentley to Hayden Hurst to tie the game.

In the end, unfortunately, the rally would not be enough. South Carolina won the toss and elected to go on defense in overtime only to have Flowers throw a 25-yard touchdown on the first play of the extra period.

Flowers was 23-of-32 passing on the day for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 105 yards on 21 carries with three scores.

"You've just got to keep guys like that in the pocket," said Gamecocks linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams. "In the first half, we allowed him to get outside of the pocket a little bit too much. He was just able to make plays downfield."

Carolina tried to respond during their offensive series, but the Bulls' defense stood tall. Jake Bentley would cough up the football in the final play after he was sacked to seal the win for the Bulls.

Bentley finished the game 32-of-43 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Bentley now owns the school's bowl record for passes completed (32) eclipsing Todd Ellis' record set against LSU.

"I thought he was outstanding,' Muschamp said. "He's a high school senior and he threw for 400 yards in a bowl game. I thought he played extremely well. We need more like him."

Despite overcoming a 2-4 start and becoming bowl eligible, Muschamp believes his team could have been better. Now heading into year two, the Gamecocks have their work cut out for them to reach their goals.

"We're only going to get better," said Allen-Williams. "On defense, I think we're only losing...Darius English and Qua Lewis. So, everyone's coming back. We've just got to keep improving. We've just got to keep getting better. We've got to focus on the little things. That's what Coach Muschamp was just talking to us about. We've got to focus more on the little things and that starts when we get back in January."

Editor's Note: Records broken in Thursday's are based on previous bowl performances.

BOWL NOTES

Today's game was the first overtime game in Birmingham Bowl history.

Both teams set records for combined points (85) and combined total yards (950),

USF set records for most points in a half (29), total offensive plays (80), and most points by a team (46)

Quinton Flowers set records for touchdowns responsible for (5) and most individual rushing touchdowns (3)

USC set records for most yards of total offense (481) and most first downs (27)

Deebo Samuel set records for most receptions (14), receiving yards (190), and most all-purpose yards (290)

Jake Bentley set records for most passing yards (390) and most pass completions (32)

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.

