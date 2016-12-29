"Big guys get swaggy" part of Clemson media day at Fiesta Bowl

Clemson is certainly enjoying its trip to the desert much more than the team did back in January for the National Championship. It's where the Tigers lost to Alabama 45-40 in the National Championship game in 2016.

The Tigers are able to spend a whole week in Phoenix taking in the sights, riding go-karts, watching a comedy show and enjoying local food.

Clemson’s also preparing to face Ohio State inside University of Phoenix Stadium on New Year’s Eve in the Fiesta Bowl. Thursday both teams gathered for media day, the final chance for reporters to chat with the players ahead of the playoff game.

Players had a chance to showcase their personalities, play video games, and even play rocks-paper-scissors-shoot.

Along with the fun, Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins wanted to talk about a big man's difficulty finding stylish clothes and shoes. He has a frame of 6 feet 5 inches and 305 pounds.

“Really tough for us. Finding shoes," Watkins said. "When you go into a store you really need to be patient. Shop online. If you go to a store you really got to take your time. And actually look. It’s tough shopping at this size. You know, trying to be swaggy. I really wanted to do -- really want to do something to help us big guys get swaggy.”

Watkins said he wants to open his own store for guys his size, but we weren't sure if he was kidding.

Getting down to the business of the game, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney said it’s been a good week up to this point, but a quick one. He’s excited for the opportunity Saturday. So is Clemson’s star quarterback Deshaun Watson. He knows New Year’s Eve could mark the final time he suits up in a Tigers uniform if Clemson is unable to win.

“Taking it one day at a time. One moment at a time. Just go out there and give my all," Watson said. "Who knows what’s going to happen? I leave it in God’s hands. Whatever plan he has for me I know it’s going to be right. National Championship is the ultimate goal and that’s what everyone wants. Especially for this team. It’s time for us to take that next step.”

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday night from University of Phoenix Stadium.

