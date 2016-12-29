LIVE BLOG: Bulls defeat Gamecocks 46-39 in OT

For the first time, Will Muschamp will lead the South Carolina Gamecocks into postseason action.

The Gamecocks will face the South Florida Bulls in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field. The Gamecocks hope to move to 7-6 on the year while the Bulls take aim at their 11th win of the season.

The Gamecocks will face the South Florida Bulls in the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

USF: 4-yard run by Quinton Flowers (2-point conversion good), 10:25, 8-0 USF

Key Play: Devin Abraham picks off Jake Bentley on third down of USC's first drive

USF: 4-yard run by Quinton Flowers (PAT good), 4:26, 15-0 USF

SECOND QUARTER

USC: 25-yard pass from Jake Bentley to Hayden Hurst (PAT good), 14:02, 15-7 USF

USF: 1-yard run by Quinton Flowers (PAT good), 10:40, 22-7 USF

USC: 3-yard pass from Jake Bentley to Deebo Samuel (PAT good), 1:14, 22-14 USF

USF: 37-yard pass from Quinton Flowers to D'Ernest Johnson (PAT good), :07, 29-14 USF

THIRD QUARTER

USC: 4-yard run by Deebo Samuel (PAT good), 11:55, 29-21 USF

USF: 21-yard field goal by Brandon Behr, 8:07, 32-21 USF

USF: 47-yard interception return by Tajee Fullwood (PAT good), 7:06, 39-21 USF

USC: 43-yard field goal by Elliott Fry, :22, 39-24 USF

FOURTH QUARTER

USC: 9-yard pass from Jake Bentley to Bryan Edwards (PAT good), 9:41, 39-31 USF

USC: 1-yard run by A.J. Turner (2-point conversion good), 1:11, 39-39

Key Play: Bentley completes 2-point conversion pass to Hayden Hurst

OVERTIME

USF: 25-yard pass from Quinton Flowers to Elkanah Dillon (PAT good), 46-39 USF

