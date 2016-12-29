Orangeburg Co. native hopes to make impact in Fiesta Bowl

Being able to play and start in the College Football Playoff means everything to Clemson senior Jadar Johnson.

The Tigers' first team All-ACC safety worked hard to earn this opportunity. Early in his career at Clemson, Johnson questioned everything about his football future with the Tigers.

Rated as the 28th best safety in the nation coming out of Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school, he believed he was destined to star right away. When that didn’t happen,doubt crept into his mind.

“It’s an Instagram society. Want things done right now," said Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney. "He was an immature young person when he got here. Not in a bad way.”

Johnson saw limited action in his first season in 2013. The lack of playing time negatively impacted his attitude.

“My mind was all over the place. I was thinking, 'where is my career going to go?'” Johnson said.

“First year he kind of wasn’t fully committed. Wasn’t sure of himself,” said Swinney.

“I came in as a freshman and I was like, man, I know people back home are wondering 'what’s going on with Jadar? Why he not playing?' That kind of set me back a little more."

As a result, his grades slipped. His confidence dipped. He even thought about transferring to play in his hometown at SC State. Talks his with mom and dad provided the boost he needed to refocus on what truly matters: academics and self-improvement.

“It was really bothering me," he said. "I talked to my dad. He told me don’t worry about it. 'Keep working on you, son. Keep praying and it will come.' It was all about me maturing, and me looking at life from a different perspective. Even though it’s not all about football. Can’t surround myself with just football. Academics is a big part of it as well.”

Johnson played a much bigger role his sophomore and junior seasons. He even made huge plays like the game-clinching interception at Louisville in 2015. However, he only made two starts during this stretch.

Instead of focusing on things outside of his control like playing time, he used it as an opportunity to continue to develop his game.

“Sitting back in that passenger's seat it just helped me build my confidence," he said. "Helped me get my film game stronger. That’s what I really needed to work on, was watching more film. Once I got that down it gave me all the confidence I needed to jump in the driver’s seat.”

Johnson is in full control behind the wheel in his senior season. He’s an first team All-ACC safety and will be a team captain Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State.

“I’m really proud of Jadar," Swinney said. "He had to grow up a ton. He had to learn patience, perseverance, stick-to-itiveness.”

“Just want to make everyone back home proud," Johnson said. "Just want the younger kids back home know you can do anything you want to do, as long as you focus in school, the sky is the limit.”

Johnson posted his best scores in the classroom in his final semester at Clemson. He graduated this December.

