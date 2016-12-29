Man wanted for stealing TV from Two Notch Rd. hotel room

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who took advantage of an open door while a hotel room was being cleaned and stole a television.

Deputies say just after 10 a.m. on December 6, the man walked into a room at the Econo Lodge on Two Notch Road and walked out with a flat-screen TV. Investigators say the room was being cleaned at the time and the man wrapped the TV in a bed cover from the room before running off.

An image of the man they are looking for was captured on video surveillance, which is attached to this story. If you recognize the man or know anything about the incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.