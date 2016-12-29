Clemson QB Watson once wanted to play for Ohio State's Meyer

As Clemson prepares to take on Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Arizona, the Tigers teamed up with Special Olympics athletes Wednesday in Scottsdale.

Clemson also continued practice Wednesday ahead of the big game.

Tigers junior quarterback Deshaun Watson is a major reason the team is in this position for the second straight year. He’s ready to battle the Buckeyes -- a program he once considered being a part of. Growing up Watson’s favorite college coach was Ohio State's Urban Meyer, especially when Meyer was head coach at Florida. Watson wanted to be a Gator prior to Meyer’s departure from Gainesville. When Meyer landed in Columbus he tried to sway Watson away from Tiger Town.

"He came down to visit and my eyes were wide open because you know he was the coach that I dreamed up watching," Watson said. "And just being able to meet him and, but I was already committed to Clemson and I was going to stay true to my word and I just fell in love with the Tigers and I just wanted to stay down south, it was nothing against Ohio State."

Watson’s certainly happy with his decision to star at Clemson. He’s ready for the big stage on New Year’s Eve. Watson and the Tigers will participate in media day Thursday.

