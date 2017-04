A Columbia woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning on South Beltline Boulevard near Shop Road.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Tiwanna Willis was taken to the hospital, where she died a few hours after the crash.

The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday. Watts says Willis was driving a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol has not released the details of the crash, but troopers continue to investigate.

Traffic was detoured around the crash scene.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.