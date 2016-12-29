Wet morning, sunny afternoon

Showers and an isolated thunderstorm will move through the Midlands Thursday morning and be to our east by noon with breezy sunshine returning as a cold front quickly sweeps through the southeast. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60s to near 70° then fall during the day behind the front.



Much cooler conditions for Friday and Saturday. Look for an unsettled pattern to form New Year’s Day through early next week with periods of rain and showers.



Thursday: Cloudy with rising temperatures through the morning with a line of showers and a few thunderstorms moving through from 5 a.m. – 10 a.m. Skies will clear by afternoon turning windy and cooler. Highs will take place early (Near 70°) then fall into the 60s – 50s by evening. Rain chance 70%.



Thursday night: Clear and cold. Lows middle 30s



Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly and blustery with highs near 50° to lower 50s. Northwest winds 15-20mph will make it feel like a raw day.



Friday night: Clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s



Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower to middle 50s



New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy, middle to upper 40s



New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain developing by midday to afternoon, highs upper 50s. Rain chance 50%



