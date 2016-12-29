Sumter Co. deputies searching for 2 men in home invasion shooting

Deputies were called to the 170 block of Brentwood Road in Sumter County Wednesday evening after two masked men shot a man in his foot while attempting to rob him. (Source: WISTV)

Sumter County deputies are searching for two men they say shot a homeowner during an attempted armed robbery.

Deputies were called to the 170 block of Brentwood Road in Sumter County at about 8:23 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Deputies say the 25-year-old victim told them two men wearing masks kicked in his front door and demanded money. After the men came up empty-handed searching the victim's home for money, one of the suspects hit the victim in the face with the butt of a shotgun. The men then forced the victim to remove his pants where they found an undisclosed amount of money.

When the victim continued to claim that there was no money in the home, one of the men shot him in the foot. He was able to make his way to a nearby home and call for help. He was flown to a hospital in Columbia where he is being treated. His condition has not been released.

Deputies have not given any descriptions of the suspects. The victim also told investigators he did not recognize the men.

