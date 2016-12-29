Columbia police ready for New Year's Eve celebrations

April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.More >>
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...More >>
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.More >>
Gonzaga weathered a furious second-half rally by South Carolina and held on to beat the Gamecocks 77-73 at the Final Four on Saturday night.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of Interstate 26 in Lexington County Saturday night.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a collision in Sumter that caused a major roadway to be shut down.More >>
Here's a look at some of the April Fools' Day stuff clever marketing folks are trying to dupe you with.More >>
The bill that would change South Carolina IDs and driver’s licenses now awaits the governor's signature, to become law.More >>
A 56-year-old man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car in Columbia.More >>
Gamecock fans, if you’re still planning your watch party, check out this last minute recipe from Chef Gary Uwanawich.More >>
