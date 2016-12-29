Columbia police ready for New Year's Eve celebrations

The Columbia Police Department said it's prepared for whatever may come their way this New Year's Eve. (Source: WISTV)

The Capital City can expect to see some increased security measures ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

The Columbia Police Department said it's prepared for whatever may come its way this New Year's Eve. In an effort to keep things safe, police are increasing patrols in the area while businesses gear up for a busy weekend. The department said they're adding dozens of officers and cameras to the downtown area for New Year's Eve celebrations as a safety precaution.

"Our reservations have already booked up early,” Blue Marlin General Manager Daniel Grant said.

This is the case for most restaurants in the Vista. The Blue Marlin is just one place where you can expect tens of thousands of people ringing in the new year.

CPD says, however, with a fun celebration comes a lot of security.

"Feeling pretty prepared, looking for a great crowd. Last year we estimated that we had over 28,000,” Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with CPD said. "Not only will we have the festival here but, we will have some New Year's Eve revelers in Five Points as well so we have stationed some cab stands at the Five Points Fountain and also at the Gervais and Sumter. So you can get a cab and we have stepped up DUI enforcement."

With the extra DUI patrols over the weekend, CPD encouraged festival goers to play it safe.

"We have increased personnel for that area, on foot, in vehicles, plain clothes and uniforms. We will also have officers stationed to look over the perimeter of the festival as well, inside buildings. Also we have additional cameras in the area, so we can monitor the areas as well,” Kelly said.

Officers hoping to pass another safe night in Columbia.

"Last year we didn't have any arrests, we had more lost motorists and people from out of town – we had to help them navigate downtown and find some good places to park,” Kelly said.

Despite not having any major issues last year, police say they aren't taking any chances.

Police offer these suggestions:

Be aware of your surroundings

If you see something, say something

Designate a sober driver

Keep your vehicle doors locked

