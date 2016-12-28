Work continues to fill and fix Richland Co. Rec. Commission

Richland County lawmakers are trying to recruit applicants for a half dozen open slots on the board overseeing the embattled Recreation Commission while also offering legislation to change how the board is chosen. (Source: WISTV)

The delegation is doing that as some members offer legislation to dramatically change how the board is chosen.

The county's legislative delegation, now headed by Representative James Smith, is looking for six new board members and a fresh start for an agency trying to shake off allegations from nepotism and sexual harassment to outright corruption.

Meanwhile, two Richland lawmakers plan to push bills providing more county control over hiring and firing of those board members.

Republican Senator John Courson says that authority should rest with county councils, both here and statewide.

“The county councils, they're the local government people. They're all elected and I think they should have authority to do these things. I don't think the delegation should be involved in local matters. I think we've got statewide responsibilities, massive responsibilities. And that's where we should concentrate,” Senator Courson said.

Democratic Representative Beth Bernstein will submit two bills. One similar to Courson's and a backup giving the delegation power to appoint or remove commissioners, something only the governor can do now.

“It would not eradicate the governor's authority, of course, but it would just be concurrent and set the same standards and the same due process. We would require a hearing and so forth for removing any commissioners,” Representative Bernstein said.

“This is not partisan. The Richland County delegation, we have 17 members. There are 14 Democrats, three Republicans. The Richland County Council has 11 members, nine Democrats and two Republicans. So this is not any partisan effort, this is a governance issue,” Senator Courson said.

The deadline to submit the application for the Recreation Commission is January 10th at 5:00 pm.