New year to breathe new life into Main Street

2017 is set to bring new life to the historic downtown in Columbia on Main Street. (Source: WISTV)

You can't help but notice something new when you drive down Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Restaurants and retail have been added and soon more housing will come to make the city center a destination.

Columbia's Center City Partnership said now is the obvious time to revitalize the historic downtown. It was once a thriving city center in the 50s and 60s but many businesses and people fled for the suburbs a few decades later. A national trend now, however, shows both baby boomers and young professionals flocking back to urban areas giving Main Street the momentum it needs to become a destination once again.

2017 is set to bring new life to the historic downtown. Housing will more than double, growing to more than 2,500 homes – and this is not student housing. With that growth, retail's also set to increase with business from a boutique hotel to bars like Lula Drake.

"It has been phenomenal. The response from the community has been really great,” Tim Gardner, the owner of Lula Drake said.

Gardner said he'd considered several locations before the timing and spot were perfect for opening in the 1600 block of Main Street last month.

"We're very excited that we get to be a part of this. It's incredible to see all the growth and to see excitement again about being able to walk down Main Street,” Gardner said.

City Center Partnership started revitalization projects more than a decade ago, but their vision for a live, work, play district is finally clear for all to see as we approach 2017. Some of those projects, like a retail/office combo set to soon take over the old Hennessy's location, are already planned. While others are still in the recruitment stage."We want clothing. I'd love to see a boutique grocery store. I hear from people all the time that they'd love to see something like that. We'd love to see another gift shop on Main Street,” Jenna Bridges, VP of recruitment said.

Making Main Street a destination that will draw in families for all day fun.

Something else exciting coming in 2017, Soda City Market plans to expand another block. It will now fill the 1300, 1400 and 1500 blocks of Main Street each Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved.