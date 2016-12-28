Gamecocks take on high-powered USF in Birmingham Bowl

There’s a lot riding on Thursday’s Birmingham Bowl for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Will Muschamp’s 6-6 squad is looking to finish the year with a winning record. The Gamecocks are also aiming for a school-record fifth straight bowl win, but accomplishing that won’t be an easy task. Standing in their way are the South Florida Bulls, a 10-2 team ranked 25th in the AP poll.

“It’s always good to go into the offseason with a win,” said Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp. “At the end of the day, (it’s about) moving forward and having that positive feeling going into the offseason and sending our seniors out the right way, which is very important to me.”

The Gamecocks enter the contest hoping to bounce back from a stinging 56-7 loss to Clemson. The loss was just the second time that USC surrendered more than 30 points to an opponent this season. Thursday, South Florida’s offense will also provide a tough challenge for Will Muschamp’s defense. The Bulls have averaged 43 points per game while racking up over 500 yards per contest. Those numbers alone speak volumes about what the Bulls are capable of when they have the ball.

“There’s no question they create a lot of space plays,” said Muschamp. “When you’ve got Quinton (Flowers) and Marlon Mack and Rodney Adams and there are other very talented guys on the football team offensively that create a lot of space. You’ve got to tackle well in space. If you have a high percentage on third down, they have a hard time to get to some of the tempo that they want to. But the thing that jumps out at you is the amount of long-yardage plays that they create. Lots of explosive plays on tape. Lot of quick scores on tape. But a lot of those things go back to eye control and tackling.”

Flowers leads the charge for the Bulls. The junior quarterback out of Miami, Fla., has been the straw that stirs the drink for South Florida’s offense. Flowers has passed 2,546 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,425 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“I think that he is extremely talented,” said Muschamp. “I think his largest talent, in my opinion, is his competitive edge. You can see how he positively affects the guys all around him and that, to me, that’s what a leader does. You can see how he competes and, when he’s playing well, they play extremely well offensively. They’ve played well offensively all year.”

However, South Florida is well aware of South Carolina’s defensive credentials. The Gamecocks have hung their hat on playing physical defense against their opponents. Despite surrendering more than 400 yards to opposing offenses per game, the Gamecocks have only given up just under an average of 25 points.

USC’s defense is led by up front by Darius English with nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss this season. Also making plays in the backfield for the Gamecocks is Bryson Allen-Williams. The junior linebacker is tied for the team lead in tackles with 73 while collecting 8.5 tackles for loss this year. T.J. Holloman, Jamarcus King, and Chris Lammons have been the ball hawks for South Carolina’s defense. Each of those guys has three interceptions so far this year.

“We know they’re well-coached,” said Bulls interim head coach T.J. Weist. “We know their staff. We know they’re going to be aggressive. If you give Coach Muschamp, Coach (Travaris) Robinson time like this, they’re going to come up with some stuff for us whether it’s pressure or different looks or disguises… Our offense creates some problems. So, they’ve got to come up with some answers.”

If you’re looking for a potential weakness in South Florida, the defense may just be it. The Bulls are by no means a stingy squad when it comes to points. The Bulls have surrendered an average of 31 points per game while teams tallied just over 482 yards per contest.

However, the Bulls are skilled when it comes to getting in the backfield. Senior linebacker Nigel Harris and junior linebacker Auggie Sanchez have combined for 18 tackles for loss this year. Sanchez also has team-high six sacks to his credit. The Gamecocks will also need to be aware of defensive tackle Bruce Hector, who has tallied four sacks this year.

“We want to come in and be a very physical football team,” said Weist. “That’s where it starts. We want to hit. We want to just keep hitting the whole game. We want to finish and just make tackles and make plays on both sides of the ball. That’s what we’re focusing on.”

South Carolina will face South Florida at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., at 2 p.m.

The game can be seen on ESPN.

