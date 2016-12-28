Hartsville woman identified as body found in Lee County

The name of the woman whose body was found Wednesday morning in Lee County has been released.

Hunters found the woman's body at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday off of McKenzie Highway in Bishopville, not far from the Lee, Darlington and Chesterfield County lines.

She has been identified as Brandy Nadine Lloyd, 26, of Hartsville. An autopsy was being done Thursday to determine what caused her death.

SLED is assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

