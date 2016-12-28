Arrest in double shooting at Orangeburg Co. store, more witnesses sought

Deputies would like to talk to the man in the blue jacket. If you know who he is, call 1-888-Crime-SC. (Source: OCSO)

One man is in custody after a shooting at an Orangeburg County convenience store that sent two people to the emergency room but deputies want to talk to more witnesses regarding the incident.

Investigators say the shooting at the store on Cannon Bridge Road Tuesday night was the result of an argument between two groups. When two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in Orangeburg, deputies were called to the emergency room to investigate.

At about the same time, deputies were called to the gas station for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot.

The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to the incident report, one of the victims was shot in the stomach. The other was shot in the face. Their conditions have not been released.

Witnesses said a group of males were shooting a video in the parking lot of the business when they were approached by several people. An argument broke out between some of the men gathered outside of the business. Witnesses said it was then that shots were fired.?

Wednesday night, deputies arrested Laquan Boatwright, 18, for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a crime. Boatwright was taken to the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

Thursday, the sheriff's office released surveillance video of several people investigators would like to question in the case, which is attached to this story. If you recognize the man in the blue jacket, you're asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-534-3550.

If you have any information that can help investigators with additional arrests, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

