Red Cross seeking blood donations during busy holiday stretch

It’s important to remember to help others during the busy holiday season.

That’s why the American Red Cross is asking for just a few hours of your time to help save a life.

Donors can give blood, platelets, and plasma.

For Bill Hamilton, donating has been part of his way of giving back. He began donating blood in college in the late 60s and continues to this day. Hamilton said he makes the sacrifice often because he knows the power of saving a life.

“You know they say the shelf life of platelets is only about five days,” said Hamilton. “So, they need it often so that's why I do it every 14 days.”

All blood types are needed, but Red Cross officials said types O and B are particularly needed during the holidays since more people are out of town and not necessarily thinking about giving blood.

"During the holidays, we see our need go up tremendously with the holiday travel, elective surgeries,” said Kelly Moore of the American Red Cross. “So often we get in a critical need situation and that's where we are now."

There are always sites open where you can donate blood. The Columbia Blood Donation Center on Bull Street is open seven days a week. You can also make an appointment online.

As a gift, you can get a free long-sleeved Red Cross shirt.

