World-renowned 'Star Wars' fan from SC remembers Carrie Fisher

A galaxy of 'Star Wars' fans are remembering the life of Carrie Fisher, who first entertained many of them back in 1977, when the first 'Star Wars' movie was released. One of those fans calls the Columbia area home.



Albin Johnson lives near Irmo and works as an IT professional for the South Carolina Department of Administration. If you passed him on the street, you might not recognize him, but to many passionate Star Wars fans he's a legend.



He and many other fans are still crushed by the news of Fisher’s passing. She died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while aboard a plane days ago.



"She was kind of a hero that boys could relate to because she was tough and she dealt with the bad guys on her own terms and even the good guys,” Johnson said.



Johnson's heartbroken, because he's no ordinary fan.



Almost 20 years ago, the Columbia man started a fan group here in South Carolina that's now 10,000 members strong across six continents. It's called the 501st Legion.



"501st Legion is a worldwide organization of costumers that dress in the costumes of the Empire from the movies of Star Wars and basically portray the bad guys, but we've gotten a reputation for doing good things now, because of charity work we do,” Johnson said.



And because of that group, he had been in Fisher's company a couple of times.



"The 501st Legion will always remember Carrie Fisher. She was one of the first stars to embrace us,” he said. "I remember one time in Indianapolis we were on escort duty with her from one room to another, and she was a great sport, because we ran into a pack of reporters and fans, and she grabbed two of us and said, 'Quick! Let's make a break for it!' We felt like we were guarding Princess Leia."



Even more meaningful, is a droid called R2-KT. Fans created it to watch over Johnson's daughter, Katie, before she died of brain cancer back in 2005.



Remarkably, the pink droid was cast in the new Star Wars sequel last year – in the same scene as Fisher's character, Leia.



"To see R2-KT up there on the screen with Leia was just -- it just made perfect sense. It was a dream come true,” Johnson said.



To Johnson, it's a fitting way to remember his daughter and one of the characters and actresses she loved.

